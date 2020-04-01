Cody A. Goodwin, 19, Knob Noster, was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries following a wreck at 6 a.m. March 30 in the northeast 550 block of U.S. Highway 50.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2001 Toyota, driven by Goodwin, struck a deer.
The patrol reports Goodwin wore a safety device.
