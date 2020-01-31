Tamala V. Fagundes, 40, Warrensburg, was seriously injured after a wreck at 11:55 p.m. Jan. 26 on Pertle Springs Road, south of Hale Lake Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol report Fagundes was southbound on the roadway when she failed to stop her 2000 Cadillac Escalade at the intersection, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn and come to rest in a ditch on its wheels.
The patrol reports Fagundes did not wear a safety device and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.