Cameron G. Russell, 24, Lenexa, Kansas, received minor injuries from a wreck at 7 a.m. Nov. 14 in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50, east of N.W. 601st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Russell became fatigued behind the wheel of a 2015 Toyota, traveled off the roadway into the median, over corrected, traveled off the right side of the roadway before becoming airborne, overturning and striking a tree.
The patrol reports Russell did not wear a safety device and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by a Johnson County Ambulance.
