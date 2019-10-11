The driver, Ryan F. Coke, Warrensburg, 18, of a 1990 Nissan and a passenger, Luke T. Dickhaus, 17, Eureka, were both reported to have been injured in a wreck at 11:58 p.m. Oct. 5 in the westbound lane of Route BB, south of Southwest 101st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a culvert, went airborne and overturned.
Both Coke and Dickhaus were reported to have worn safety devices.
EMS transported Coke to Western Missouri Medical Center with moderate injuries while Dickhaus was reported to have minor injuries but refused treatment on scene.
