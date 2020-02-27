Lorna C. Gruber, 59, Leeton, received minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center by private conveyance following a wreck at 7:10 a.m. Feb. 26 in the northbound lane of Highway 23.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the single-vehicle wreck occurred when Gruber lost control of her 2003 Jeep on an ice-covered roadway causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway, strike a ditch and overturn.
The patrol states Gruber wore a safety device.
