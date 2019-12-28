The driver of a 2006 Ford is reported to have received minor injuries from a single-vehicle wreck at 12:49 p.m. Dec. 20 in the eastbound lane of Division Road, west of Southwest 101st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states Ellis L. Rucker, 84, Warrensburg, was eastbound when he slowed his vehicle, it traveled off the right side of the roadway and the vehicle began to slide.
The report states the vehicle struck a ditch, continued to slide and came to rest on the south side of the roadway.
Rucker was reported to have worn a safety devices and was transported to Western Missouri medical Center by private vehicle.
