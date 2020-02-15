Patrick A. Yost, 42, Warrensburg, received minor injuries from a wreck at 11:40 a.m. Feb. 5 on Route YY at Northeast 451st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Yost's eastbound 2014 GMC skidded off the roadway, traveled down an embankment and into a creek.
The patrol reports Yost wore a safety device and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by Concordia EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.