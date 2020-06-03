Brandon W. Lankford, 25, Chilhowee, was reported to have received minor injuries and was transported by Johnson County EMS to Research Medical Center following an ATV wreck at 10:56 p.m. June 15 on Southwest 1200th Road at Southwest 901st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2019 Polaris ATV, driven by Lankford, was westbound on 1200th Road when it slowed and began to slide while making a right turn on southwest 901st Road.
The patrol states the ATV was turning, Lankford fell off and both the ATV and Lankford came to rest on Southwest 901st Road.
MSHP information states Lankford did not wear a safety device.
