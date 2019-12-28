Timothy E. Leasure, 46, Dallas Texas, is reported to have received minor injuries from a wreck at 10:52 p.m. Dec. 19 in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50, west of Highway 13.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Leasure abruptly slowed his 2018 Kenworth causing it to slide.
The patrol states the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a highway traffic sign post and came to a rest on the south side of the road.
Leasure was reported to have worn a safety device and was transported to Research Medical Center by the Pettis County Ambulance District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.