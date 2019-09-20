Lindaro R. Penfield, 50, Chilhowee, received minor injures while Kaylee L. Conner, 24, Clinton, received serious injuries from a wreck at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 16 on Highway 13, in the southbound lane, in Henry County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Conner overtook Penfield's 2014 Ford in her 2010 Dodge causing Conner's vehicle to strike the rear of Penfield's vehicle.
The patrol reports Penfield's vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence while Conner's vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its wheels.
Penfield was reported to have worn a safety device while Conner was reported to have not worn a safety device.
LifeFlight Eagle transported Conner to Research Medical.
A Golden Valley Ambulance transported Penfield to Western Missouri Medical Center.
