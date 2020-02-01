Keisha J. Lewis, 36, Centerview, received minor injuries from a wreck at 7:10 a.m. Jan. 29 on Highway 58, north of Country Road Northwest 200.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Reports the wreck occurred when Lewis' 2007 Nissan Murano was northbound on the roadway when it traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch.
Lewis was reported to have worn a safety device and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by a private vehicle.
