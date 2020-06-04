A Centerview resident received minor injuries from a wreck at 2:05 p.m. May 16 in Green County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred on Highway 13, 1.5 miles north of Springfield, when an eastbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by Rachel J. Carman, 28, Springfield, attempted to cross the highway and struck a northbound 2019 Dodge Durango, driven by Jennifer D. Holmes, 42, Centerview.
The patrol states both drivers wore safety devices and that Holmes received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital of Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.