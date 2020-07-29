The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle wreck July 24 on Highway 50 at Northwest 601 Road.
The patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2008 Ford F350, driven by Scott F. Simmons, 61, of Sedalia traveled through an intersection into the path of a 2017 Ford Focus, driven by Edward L. Spencer, 47, of Centerview.
Spencer is reported to have sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Centerpoint Hospital by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
Both Simmons and Spencer are reported to have worn a safety device.
