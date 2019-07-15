Gary M. Tate, 47, Centerview, received serious injuries from a wreck that occurred at 6:15 p.m. July 12 in the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 50, a half mile west of Highway 131.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Barbara Mahan’s, 80, Osceola, 2005 Dodge enter eastbound Highway 50 from the J-turn and was struck in the rear passenger corner by an eastbound 2011 Honda, driven by Tate. The report states the 2011 Honda struck the 2005 Dodge, overturned and traveled off the roadway.
Both Mahan and Tate were reported to wear safety devices.
A Johnson County Ambulance transported Tate to St. Lukes East.
