The Missouri State Highway Patrol states Joseph W. Dorsey, 32, Blue Springs, was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center with minor injuries following a wreck at 4:45 a.m. June 28 in Johnson County.
The patrol states the single-vehicle wreck occurred when a a 2011 Toyota Prius, driven by Dorsey, was westbound on Highway 58.
MSHP information states Dorsey swerved the vehicle to miss a deer causing it to travel off the road and strike a ditch.
The patrol states Dorsey did not wear a safety device.
