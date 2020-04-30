The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Stevenson III, 21, Belton, received moderate injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center following a wreck at 3:23 p.m. April 28 in the Northwest 600 block of U.S. Highway 50.
The patrol reports the wreck occurred when a westbound 2007 Ford Mustang, driven by Stevenson, hydroplaned and struck a ditch. The patrol states the vehicle then went airborne, traveled up a steep embankment and returned to the roadway before coming to a rest.
The MSHP reports Stevenson did not wear a safety device.
