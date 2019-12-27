Richard A. Kitchen, 57, Bates City, received moderate injuries from a wreck at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 10 in the westbound lanes in the 300 block of Northwest U.S. Highway 50.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred when Kitchen's 2007 Ford traveled off the roadway, struck and embankment, overturned and came to rest on its wheels.
Kitchen was reported to have worn a safety device and was transported to Centerpoint Hospital by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
