The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck Saturday, Sept. 5 on Highway 13, south of County Road Northwest 875.
The wreck occurred when a 2002 Suzuki, driven by Kenneth W. Foster, 84, of Warrensburg, was stopped in the northbound lane to make a left turn. A 2019 Chevrolet, driven by Heather D. Seaman, 41, struck the rear of the Suzuki.
The Chevrolet traveled across the center of the roadway, off the west side of the road and struck a mailbox and fence. The Suzuki traveled across the center of the road and off the road.
Foster is reported to have been seriously injured and was transported by the Johnson County Ambulance District to Centerpoint Medical Center.
Foster is reported to have not worn a safety device.
Seaman is reported to have worn a safety device and had no injuries.
The Chevrolet is reported to have extensive damage while the Suzuki is reported as totaled.
