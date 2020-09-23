One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday, Sept. 22, on Missouri Highway 2, east of Southwest 271st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 1996 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Tyler J. Skelton, 17, of Chilhowee, traveled off the left side of the roadway. The crash report states Skelton then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road.
The vehicle overturned and Skelton was ejected. The Pathfinder then struck a fence and two trees before coming to rest.
Skelton, who did not wear a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Research Medical Center in Kansas City for treatment. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving causing an accident and no seatbelt.
