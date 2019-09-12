Babylee R. Collins, 27, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of 2nd degree assault.
Dallas C. Perkins, 32, Kingsville, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Larry D. McGirl, 52, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Nathan L. Collins, 55, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of stealing.
Patrick E. Guetterman, 44, Kansas City, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Taylor M. Bozeman, 20, Kansas City, was sentenced to 20 days in the Johnson County Jail having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing.
Manuel Huerta Jr., 21, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of 4th degree assault.
Gordon D. Jefferson II, 26, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class B felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Courtney A. Owens, 23, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class D felony charge of forgery.
Richard K. Lines, 52, Deepwater, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mickal D. Miller, 20, Kansas City, was placed on five years probation in Associate Court having pleaded guilty to a class D felony charge of stealing and class E felony charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
Charles E. Hensley III, 48, Leeton, was placed on two years probation in Associate Court having pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Artur V. Karnafel, 19, Sedalia, was placed on two years probation in Associate Court having pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor charge of 4th degree assault.
Lori M. Francis, 40, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class D felony charge of stealing.Kristin M. Citron, 27, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation in Associate Court having pleaded guilty to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and placed on two years probation in Associate Court having pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing, to be served concurrently.
Richard T. Griffiths, 68, Warrenton, was sentenced to 15 days in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
