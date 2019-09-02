Kayla E. Boucher, 18, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D felony charge of burglary.
Clint B. Nichol, 44, Warrensburg, was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon. In another case, Nichol was sentenced to three years in the MDC having pleaded guilty to a class E felony charge of resisting arrest for a felony. All sentences are to be served concurrent.
Donald J. Legleiter, 30, Raytown, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked.
Amanda L. Pemberton, 34, Holden, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class C felony charge of receiving stolen property.
Jazzmyn J. Clark, 18, Sedalia, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of burglary.
Benjamin A. Labus, 50, Sedalia, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew E. Mayo, 40, Warrensburg, was sentenced to seven years in the MDC having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/airplane and a class D felony charge of tampering with an airplane/motorboat. In another case, Mayo was sentenced to seven years in the MDC having pleaded guilty to a class D felony charge of forgery in another case, Mayo was sentenced to seven years in the MDC having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony of tampering with a motor vehicle. All sentences are to be served concurrently.
Christopher T. Moore, 64, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class E felony charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent.
Adam L. Potter, 40, Warrensburg, was sentenced to two years in the MDC having pleaded guilty to a class E felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Nicholas A. Patterson, 27, Centerview, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Circuit Court on charges of a class A felony of assault, a class A felony of robbery, a class B felony of burglary and an unclassified felony of armed criminal action.
Ian R. Adams, 23, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on charges of a class A felony of delivery of a controlled substance and a class A misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. In another case, Adams was arraigned on a class E felony of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person.
Darreon T. Gordon, 21, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class C felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
Hense Todd Jr., 24, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class C felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
William R. Pratt, 26, Kansas City, was sentenced in Associate Court to 120 days in the Johnson County Jail with credit for time served having admitted to violating probation.
Travon S. E. Speed, 24, Lone Jack, was sentenced in Associate Court to five years in the MDC having admitting to violating probation.
Trustin A. Oja, 22, Knob Noster, was placed on two years probation in Associate Court having pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor of receiving stolen property.
Vincent L. Cooper, 50, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Brent C. Boughner, 42, Lee’s Summit, was arraigned in Associate Court on charges of a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance, a class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon, a class D misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a class D misdemeanor of possession of marijuana.
Carlos Hernandez, 27, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class E felony of domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.