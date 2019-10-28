Joseph H. Netz, 21, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 15 days in the Johnson County Jail having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D felony charge of forgery.
Rebekah L. Evans, 28, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of third degree domestic assault and a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Shelby M. Dines, 18, Centerview, was arraigned in Associate Court on two counts of a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin M. Lazootin, 42, Blue Springs, was arraigned in Associate Court on an unclassified misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Joycelyn M. Cleary, 24, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense.
Ross A. Brower, 23, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Mason E. Farrow, 21, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. In a separate case, he was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Jared T. Parsons, 27, Holden, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of blood alcohol content — prior offender, a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense and a class D misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without maintaining fiscal responsibility — first offense.
Annamarie K. Ray, 19, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Gene M. Potter, 46, Knob Noster, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Destiny S. Lukecart, 19, Lincoln, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Kaleb M. Cramer, 21, Oak Grove, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
John E. Sieleman, 40, El Dorado, was arraigned on a class E felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Malik A. Howard, 20, Warrensburg, was fined $250 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Jason E. Page, 40, Kingsville, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated — prior.
James D. Rippy, 19, Richmond, was fined $200 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.
Trena McDonald, 38, Warrensburg, was fined $30.50 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Christopher R. Davis, 23, Ballwin, was fined $250 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Donald K. Frump, 55, Kingsville, was fined $50 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.
Wes Sangechik, 27, Warrensburg, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license — second offense.
Nicholas D. Levine, 22, Sedalia, was fined $167 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and in a separate case pleading guilty to a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anita R. Bruce, 48, Warrensburg, was fined $516.50 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to two counts of a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Jerry L. Nowell, 44, Independence, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense.
Benjamin L. Vanmeter, 17, Holden, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Mark A. Savage, 29, Knob Noster, was fined $200 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Alexandra R. McWhorter, 28, Leeton, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree domestic assault — first/second offense and a class A misdemeanor charge of resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.
Jeremy W. Tate, 39, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. In a separate case, he was fined $300 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offender.
Kelsey A. Kenney, 21, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Brian D. Hunt, 56, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 60 days in JCJ having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Tiffany J. Stewart, 37, Knob Noster, was fined $30.50 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Jeremiah L. Barnes, 23, Kansas City, was sentenced to 11 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A felony charge of first degree robbery, a class A felony charge of first degree assault or attempt — serious physical injury and two counts of an unclassified felony charge of armed criminal action. All sentences to be served concurrent.
Matthew J. Jennings, 28, Harrisonville, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Adam C. Crider, 34, Pleasant Hill, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of second degree statutory rape and a class B felony charge of possession of child pornography — second/subsequent offense or possess more than 20 pictures/one film/videotape.
Stefan C. Western, 27, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent and a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
