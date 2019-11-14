Edward R. Powell, 42, Centerview, was sentenced to seven days shock in Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Jason T. Foose, 45, Holden, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.
Izaac M. Morgan, 19, Springfield, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class E felony charge of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana, a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a class D misdemeanor charge of purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor - first offense.
Treva L. Pounds, 48, Warrensburg, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended - first offense.
Michael Pittman, 30, Warrensburg, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended - first offense.
Zakary J. Seaman, 18, Holden, was fined $246 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering - first offense.
Aaron D. Fitterling, 31, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Samuel A. King, 65, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Sara B. Duncan, 41, Hardin, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jarrod W. Hobbs, 21, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Lisa M. Shippy, 39, Centerview, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Vince R. Tibbits, 34, Tampa, Florida, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of violation of order of protection for an adult.
Richard G. Connor, 40, Sugar Creek, was sentenced to 90 days in JCJ having admitted to a probation violation. He was previously placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Taylor D. Cooley, 22, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to two counts of class A misdemeanor charges of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Heather A. Kentch, 34, Warrensburg, was fined $96 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia - prior drug offense.
Skylor A. Grubb, 21, Odesa, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and a class A misdemeanor charge of resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.
Zachery D. Case, 18, Centerview, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of a minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02 percent - first offense.
John A. Younce, 36, Leeton, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended - first offense.
Devin M. Sudduth, 19, Kansas City, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
Amy M. McQuerry, 31, Holden, was fined $50 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance - first offense.
Shawn D. King, 40, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on two counts of class A misdemeanor charges of violation of order of protection for an adult.
Travis M. Gutridge, 39, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 10 days in JCJ having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of first degree trespassing.
Lisa R. Griffith, 55, Green Ridge, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor charge of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.
David S. Masterson, 31, Holden, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation. He was previously placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class C felony charge of forgery. In a separate case, he was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation. He was previously placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to two counts of class D felony charges of aggravated stalking.
Brandon J. Thompson, 31, Sedalia, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Ciaran U. Veal, 24, Knob Noster, was sentenced to 10 days in JCJ and placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated - prior.
Krystal D. Klaus, 28, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation. She was previously placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Solana R. Sperry, 20, Centerview, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Michelle L. Lewis, 49, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Devin T. Leavy, 26, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of forgery.
Jeremy L. Bullard, 45, Knob Noster, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of attempted stealing - $750 or more.
Brandi S. Huckaby, 44, Leeton, was sentenced to six years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. She was previously placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class C felony charge of passing a bad check - $500 or more - no account/insufficient funds.
Ervin L. Colvin, 53, Wichita, Kansas, was sentenced to 20 days shock in the JCJ and continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. He was previously placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor charge of theft/stealing - value of property/service less than $500.
Amy R. Terry, 44, Higginsville, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. She was originally sentenced to two days shock in JCJ and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class D felony charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device - value of $500 or more.
Paul A. Dominguez, 52, Kansas City, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation. He was previously placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class C felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Barnes Meseky, 51, Knob Noster, was sentenced to ten years in MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. He was previously placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class B felony charge of first degree assault.
Lindsey G. Birdsong, 35, Jefferson City, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation. She was previously sentenced to 45 days in JCJ and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class D felony charge of second degree burglary and a class B misdemeanor charge of second degree property damage.
Logan K. Brown, 24, St. Louis, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation. He was previously placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class C felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
Carrie C. Starrett, 28, Lee’s Summit, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. She was previously placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Tammy L. Williams, 55, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation. She was previously placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class B felony charge of first degree trafficking drugs/attempt.
Brittany D. Littleton, 20, Sedalia, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A felony charge of first degree robbery and a class D felony charge of second degree assault.
Ashley M. Stair, 20, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class B felony charge of second degree robbery, a class D felony charge of second degree burglary and a class D felony charge of second degree assault.
