Adam C. Crider, 34, Pleasant Hill, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of second degree statutory rape and a class B felony charge of possession of child pornography — second/subsequent offense or possess more than 20 pictures/one film/videotape.
Stefan C. Western, 27, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent and a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
