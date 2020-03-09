Daniel J. Netz, 50, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Joseph B. Azar, 26, Climax Springs, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Nicholas R. S. Skidmore, 32, El Dorado Springs, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent. In a separate case, Skidmore was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on two class D felony charges of stealing — $750 or more and two class A misdemeanor charges of stealing.
Brandan C. Bellamy, 34, Wheeling, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class E felony charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent and a class A misdemeanor charge of operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.
Olen L. Stephens III, 24, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for felony.
William D. R. Matheny, 31, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class C felony charge of delivery of controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrea M. Quirmbach, 42, Knob Noster, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of first degree endangering welfare of a child creating substantial risk — first offense — no sexual conduct and a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Rachel E. I. Grinstead, 27, Boonville, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support.
Tina M. Hyde, 52, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Circuit Court on two class D felony charges of possession of controlled substance.
Jordan D. Knox, 41, Holden, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of third degree domestic assault and a class E felony charge of tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.
Roy H. Carlyle, 60, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of driving while intoxicated — aggravated, a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana — prior drug offense, a class B misdemeanor charge of exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20 — 25 mph) and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua H. McDaniel, 21, Blue Springs, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate.
John M. Abrams, 31, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Michelle R. Frayling, 33, Independence, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Raymond L. Iiams, 44, Knob Noster, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
John J. Small, 40, Kingsville, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner.
Travis R. Ebeck, 40, Leeton, was sentenced to 60 days in the Johnson County Jail having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.
Timothy B. Baker, 34, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Jacob G. Pabst, 22, Bates City, was fined $250 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Thomas A. Dove, 22, Green Ridge, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
James V. Page, 28, Holden, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of violation of order of protection for an adult — second offense. In a separate case, Page was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class E felony charge of first degree stalking — first offense.
Kenneth L. Stewart, 55, Blue Springs, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense.
Kenneth W. Philemon, 56, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Debra J. Gibson, 66, Knob Noster, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner and an unclassified misdemeanor charge of failure to yield right of way to vehicle/pedestrian lawfully in controlled intersection/crosswalk.
Norris L. Laffite, 27, Kansas City, Missouri, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Michelle M. Bryant, 25, Clinton, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Corbin C. Deterding, 21, Kingsville, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Dawn M. Strobel, 63, Lee’s Summit, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of driving while intoxicated — alcohol — persistent offender and a class A misdemeanor charge of driving motor vehicle on highway while owner’s registration is revoked/suspended.
Kevin E. Jones, 58, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Gary D. Potts Jr., 31, Clinton, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance, a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Izaac M. Morgan, 19, Springfield, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of delivery of marijuana, a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a class D misdemeanor charge of purchase/attempt to purchase/possession of liquor by minor — first offense.
