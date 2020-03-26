Courtney A. Owens, 24, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of passing bad check.
April A. Keys, 32, Holden, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Alonzo Franklin IV, 31, Knob Noster, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Richard W. Davis, 31, Knob Noster, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance — first offense.
Cody S. Bartlett, 24, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Jordan A. Romans, 24, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class A felony charge of first degree domestic assault — serious physical injury; a class A felony charge of abuse/neglect of a child — serious emotional or physical injury — no sexual contact; and a class B felony charge of first degree domestic assault.
Richard T. Weld, 33, Lee’s Summit, was fined $400 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense and a class C misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle with visibility reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.
Daryn-Lee M. Weiss, 29, Neosho, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of second degree property damage.
Dillon R. Martin, 26, Knob Noster, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. In a separate case, Martin was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Autumn M. Davis, 38, Knob Noster, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of leaving scene of accident — property damage exceeding $1,000, a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and a class B misdemeanor charge of operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner.
Evan D. Irwin, 18, Chilhowee, was fined $500 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
