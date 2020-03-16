Jamie L. Bratten, 28, Grandview, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
William H. White II, 75, Kingsville, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of first degree trespassing.
Eugene Tucker, 24, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Joshua M. Luber, 33, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of non-support.
Johnathan M. Hutchings, 24, Warrensburg, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Jason E. Page, 40, Kingsville, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated — prior.
Jason W. Boatwright, 41, Liberty, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Alexander G. Summers, 26, Wellington, was fined $400 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Jeffrey L. Bierbrodt, 35, Missouri Valley, Iowa, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on three class B felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, three class D felony charges of possession of child pornogrophy — first offense and a class A misdemeanor charge of furnish pornographic material or attempt to furnish to minor.
Mark T. Cobb, 55, Garden City, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Samantha C. Degroot, 31, Chilhowee, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Terry J. Sieleman, 41, Appleton City, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jacob M. Brush, 33, Auxvasse, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of driving commercial motor vehicle while commercial driver’s license is revoked/suspended/canceled.
Evan R. Fountain, 38, Holden, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Associate Court.
Aaron M. Crouch, 46, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of first degree sexual misconduct — first offense.
Tina M. Barba, 51, Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to 10 days in the Johnson County Jail having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of delivery or possession of item at county/private jail/corrections center which prisoner is prohibited from receiving.
Bryar J. Hummel, 27, Sedalia, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Dakota M. Sweeny, 17, Centerview, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of second degree harassment.
Gustavo R. Jimenez, 27, Kansas City, Missouri, was placed on year probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Darreon T. Gordon, 21, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Joshua M. Bradley, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to an unclassified felony charge of armed criminal action; a class A felony charge of first degree assault/attempt — serious physical injury or special victim; a class A felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon — shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building — death or injury; a class D felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm; and two class D felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk — first degree — first offense — no sexual conduct.
Tara L. Dunbar, 45, Centerview, was sentenced to three days shock in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class A felony charge of first degree assault/attempt — serious physical injury or special victim.
Donald K. Jeffers, 22, Warrensburg, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Daryl L. Clinton, 30, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class C felony charge of unlawful possession of firearm and a class C felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Kyle A. Penix, 27, Lone Jack, was arraigned on a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Zachery C. Miller, 22, Holden, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Miller was sentenced to four years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. In a separate case, Miller was sentenced to four years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. In a separate case, Miller was sentenced to three years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. All sentences to run concurrent.
Cody W. Pearson, 20, Warrensburg, was arraigned on a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Nicholas Potts, 19, Warrensburg, was arraigned on a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Hense Todd Jr., 24, Kansas City, Missouri, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Dasa M. Ilu, 37, Warrensburg, was continued on probation with a one year extension having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Thomas P. Ortiz, 22, Warrensburg, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Ortiz was sentenced to five years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. In a separate case, Ortiz was sentenced to seven years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. In a separate case, Ortiz was sentenced to seven years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. In a separate case, Ortiz was sentenced to four years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. All sentences to run concurrent.
Travis L. Weldy, 53, Camdeton, was continued on probation with a one year extension having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Kevin R. Payne, 29, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Payne was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. In a separate case, Payne was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing.
Richard K. Lines, 51, Deepwater, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Stephanie M. Rebman, 35, Kingsville, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Paula R. Carlyle, 41, Stover, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on two class D felony charges of possession of controlled substance and a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense.
Clay A. Bottomley, 21, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to two class D felony charges of possession of controlled substance.
Jason W. Flaspohler, 39, Holden, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on three class D felony charges of possession of controlled substance and a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense.
Michelle R. Sitton, 50, Jefferson City, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of driving while intoxicated — aggravated.
Ashley D. Raybourn, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support.
Martha J. Cox, 53, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class C felony charge of delivery of controlled substance, a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon and a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Latasha D. Demery, 38, Kingsville, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty to a class B misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance — first offense.
James O. Shaw, 36, Warrensburg, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of receiving stolen property. In a separate case, Shaw was sentenced to five years in the MDC having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of receiving stolen property and a class C felony charge of receiving stolen property. All sentences to run concurrent.
Deandre U. Owens, 30, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Megan M. Hamblen, 25, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Samantha M. Richards, 24, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on three class D felony charges of stealing and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcia L. Lora, 47, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of forgery and a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing.
Nicholas G. B. Wilcox, 25, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of forgery.
William M. Young, 37, Odessa, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jeremy W. Tate, 39, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Amanda L. Knifong, 33, Leeton, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Rachel E. I. Grinstead, 27, Boonville, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support.
Kenneth E. Collins Sr., 61, Osceola, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class B felony charge of financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person; a class C felony charge of stealing — $25,000 or more; and a class E felony charge of unlawful merchandise practice misrepresentation/unfair practice in connection with sale and/or advancement for soliciting funds for charity. In a separate case, Collins was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class B felony charge of financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person (property value $1,000 — $49,999); a class C felony charge of attempt — theft/stealing (value of property or services is $25,000 or more); and a class D felony charge of unlawful merchandise practice misrepresentation/unfair practice in connection with sale and/or advancement for soliciting funds for charity.
Thomas E. Atkinson, 40, Chilhowee, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class E felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended and a class A misdemeanor charge of failure to field to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light.
Zachariah P. Harlan, 31, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class E felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Robert A. Rehmer, 27, Columbia, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Aaron N. Wright, 42, Independence, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a class A misdemeanor charge of resisting/interfering with arrest/detention or stop.
Tyler A. Sharp, 26, Concordia, was fined $200 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register motor vehicle.
Shyann S. L. Cole, 22, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Deric J. Vanderbilt, 22, Knob Noster, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Joshua L. Graves, 28, Warrensburg, was fined $200 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register motor vehicle.
Kayla D. Moore, 24, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated — prior, a class C misdemeanor charge of failure to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left, a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
James D. Washington, 21, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Anthony D. Hillsman, 47, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Tyler B. Lemen, 27, Chilhowee, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense.
Ronald R. Cox, 40, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Dakota S. Foster, 26, Windsor, was fined $25 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense. In a separate case, Foster was fined $200 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance — first offense.
Abone R. Madden, 32, Knob Noster, was fined $300 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree domestic assault — first/second offense.
Todd A. Dempsey, 54, Warrensburg, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of violation of order of protection for adult and a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense.
Rachel L. Poe, 32, Sedalia, was placed on five years probation and fined $150 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more, a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense.
Terence P. Root, 41, Centerview, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class E felony charge of third degree domestic assault.
Jessica L. Dunlap, 26, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on four class D felony charges of possession of controlled substance and two class D misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana.
Roy H. Carlyle, 60, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of DWI — aggravated, a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana — prior drug offense, a class B misdemeanor charge of exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20 — 25 mph) and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler G. Jeffers, 18, Holden, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on two class D felony charges of stealing — $750 or more and two class A misdemeanor charges of stealing.
Coty R. Webb, 27, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended and a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated — person less than 17 years of age in vehicle.
Kim L. Danielson, 64, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on two class D felony charges of possession of controlled substance.
Courtney A. Owens, 24, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of passing bad check.
April A. Keys, 32, Holden, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Alonzo Franklin IV, 31, Knob Noster, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Richard W. Davis, 31, Knob Noster, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance — first offense.
Cody S. Bartlett, 24, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Jordan A. Romans, 24, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class A felony charge of first degree domestic assault — serious physical injury; a class A felony charge of abuse/neglect of a child — serious emotional or physical injury — no sexual contact; and a class B felony charge of first degree domestic assault.
Richard T. Weld, 33, Lee’s Summit, was fined $400 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense and a class C misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle with visibility reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.
Daryn-Lee M. Weiss, 29, Neosho, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of second degree property damage.
Dillon R. Martin, 26, Knob Noster, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. In a separate case, Martin was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Autumn M. Davis, 38, Knob Noster, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of leaving scene of accident — property damage exceeding $1,000, a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and a class B misdemeanor charge of operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner.
Evan D. Irwin, 18, Chilhowee, was fined $500 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Jenna S. Jackson, 28, Lexington, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Brian K. Davis, 46, Holden, was sentenced to 30 days in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class C felony charge of second degree burglary, a class C felony charge of first degree tampering with motor vehicle and a class A misdemeanor charge of theft stealing (value of property or services is less than $500).
Russell E. Hill, 43, Holden, was arraigned on a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Jeremy L. Bullard, 45, Knob Noster, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Robbie E. McCarter, 50, Warrensburg, was sentenced to two days in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Corbin T. Garry, 24, Warrensburg, was sentenced to six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class B felony charge of driving while intoxicated — death of another, not a passenger.
Dennis L. Nelson, 43, Republic, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
John T. Collins, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
David S. Masterson, 31, Holden, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Masterson was sentenced to four years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. All sentences to run concurrent.
Brandi N. Richard, 34, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
William H. Edwards IV, 42, Independence, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on two class E felony charges of driving while revoked/suspended and two class D misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property.
Salvador A. Gonzalez, 26, Kansas City, Missouri, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
Kenneth E. Collins Jr., 35, Osceola, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on a class B felony charge of financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person, a class C felony charge of stealing — $25,000 or more and a class E felony charge of unlawful merchandise practice misrepresentation/unfair practice in connection with sale and/or advancement for soliciting funds for charity.
Augustine Batres III, 40, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Felicia R. Williams, 28, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of leaving scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000.
Kathryn E. Akers, 30, Gladstone, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Michael J. Boes, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of driving while intoxicated — aggravated and a class E felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Richard P. Siebenmorgen, 54, Sunrise Beach, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Austin B. Vantine, 24, Bates City, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Maurkell A. Burnley, 23, Jefferson City, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Montel D. Robinson, 24, Warrensburg, was fined $500 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner.
Taylor M. Steele, 23, Warrensburg, was fined $30.50 having pleaded guilty to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Peyton T. Buchanan, 22, Sedalia, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Tyler J. Straisinger, 26, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of violation of order of protection for adult.
Tyson J. Battles, 37, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of violation of order of protection for adult.
Dustin R. Hoag, 30, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register motor vehicle and and a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Shankell L. Chappel, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Christopher L. Boozer, 36, Warrensburg, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Boozer was sentenced to four years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. All sentences to run concurrent.
Jacob C. Pressly, 29, Warrensburg, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Boozer was sentenced to seven years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. All sentences to run concurrent.
Clayton A. Briggs, 52, Warrensburg, was sentenced to three days shock in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class E felony charge of unlawful use of weapon — exhibiting, a class E felony charge of unlawful use of weapon — while intoxicated — loaded weapon and a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree domestic assault — first or second offense.
Charles L. Williams, 39, Concordia, was sentenced to 120 days in the Johnson County Jail having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Tiffany L. Lawrence, 46, Independence, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class C felony charge possession of controlled substance.
Donald L. Sharp, 51, Warrensburg, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Paul A. Travis, 47, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Matthew C. Mitchell, 33, Knob Noster, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Joshua L. Cox, 31, Windsor, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jennifer L. Shuey, 38, Warrensburg, was fined $150 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register motor vehicle.
Brian M. McCord, 22, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on two class B misdemeanor charges of abuse/neglect of child — serious emotional/physical injury — no sexual contact.
