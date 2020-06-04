John T. Collins, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
David S. Masterson, 31, Holden, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Masterson was sentenced to four years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. All sentences to run concurrent.
Brandi N. Richard, 34, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
William H. Edwards IV, 42, Independence, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on two class E felony charges of driving while revoked/suspended and two class D misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property.
Salvador A. Gonzalez, 26, Kansas City, Missouri, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
Kenneth E. Collins Jr., 35, Osceola, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on a class B felony charge of financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person, a class C felony charge of stealing — $25,000 or more and a class E felony charge of unlawful merchandise practice misrepresentation/unfair practice in connection with sale and/or advancement for soliciting funds for charity.
Augustine Batres III, 40, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Felicia R. Williams, 28, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of leaving scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000.
Kathryn E. Akers, 30, Gladstone, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Michael J. Boes, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of driving while intoxicated — aggravated and a class E felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Richard P. Siebenmorgen, 54, Sunrise Beach, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Austin B. Vantine, 24, Bates City, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Maurkell A. Burnley, 23, Jefferson City, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Montel D. Robinson, 24, Warrensburg, was fined $500 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner.
Taylor M. Steele, 23, Warrensburg, was fined $30.50 having pleaded guilty to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Peyton T. Buchanan, 22, Sedalia, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Tyler J. Straisinger, 26, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of violation of order of protection for adult.
Tyson J. Battles, 37, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of violation of order of protection for adult.
Dustin R. Hoag, 30, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register motor vehicle and and a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Shankell L. Chappel, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Christopher L. Boozer, 36, Warrensburg, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Boozer was sentenced to four years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. All sentences to run concurrent.
Jacob C. Pressly, 29, Warrensburg, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Boozer was sentenced to seven years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. All sentences to run concurrent.
Clayton A. Briggs, 52, Warrensburg, was sentenced to three days shock in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class E felony charge of unlawful use of weapon — exhibiting, a class E felony charge of unlawful use of weapon — while intoxicated — loaded weapon and a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree domestic assault — first or second offense.
Charles L. Williams, 39, Concordia, was sentenced to 120 days in the Johnson County Jail having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Tiffany L. Lawrence, 46, Independence, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class C felony charge possession of controlled substance.
Donald L. Sharp, 51, Warrensburg, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Paul A. Travis, 47, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Matthew C. Mitchell, 33, Knob Noster, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Joshua L. Cox, 31, Windsor, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jennifer L. Shuey, 38, Warrensburg, was fined $150 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register motor vehicle.
Brian M. McCord, 22, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on two class B misdemeanor charges of abuse/neglect of child — serious emotional/physical injury — no sexual contact.
Robbie E. McCarter, 50, Warrensburg, was sentenced to two days shock in Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Jerry L. Ford, 29, Knob Noster, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of non-support.
Vincent L. Cooper, 51, Windsor, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second or third offense. In a separate case, Cooper was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of tampering with physical evidence and a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense.
Michael A. Swan, 22, Grain Valley, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bonnie D. Klein, 47, Sedalia, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense.
Toni M. Emery, 32, Chilhowee, was fined $200 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree assault.
James L. Michael, 45, Kingsville, was fined $179.50 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of misusing 911.
James R. Webb, 29, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense.
Levi J. Bewley, 30, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense.
Phillip M. Jenkins, 34, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class B felony charge of first degree burglary and a class B misdemeanor charge of second degree property damage.
Kevin W. Powell Jr., 29, Knob Noster, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on two class D felony charges of second degree domestic assault, a class D felony charge of unlawful possession of firearm and a class E felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for felony.
Tristin R. Manroe, 21, Blue Springs, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing and a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Keshon R. Kimball, 25, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of fraudulent purchase of firearm and a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana — prior drug offense.
Richard L. V. Hunt, 36, Kansas City, Missouri, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Samantha M. Richards, 24, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on three class D felony charges of stealing and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dietrich G. Schalk, 19, Garden City, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Samuel E. Lynch, 18, Kingsville, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge stealing — firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate.
Marcus C. Balthrope, 38, Chilhowee, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class E felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Allison M. Harrison, 39, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class C felony charge of delivery of controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob A. Callender, 22, Kingsville, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Brenden L. Delaney, 34, Warrensburg, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Edward R. Powell, 42, Centerview, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Wesley J. Romans, 25, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Sonsie X. Bell, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on an unclassified misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Lucas R. Lairson, 23, Warrensburg, was fined $250 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Kynan C. Woods, 22, Raytown, was fined $250 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Jason L. Stohs, 41, Knob Noster, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Etta J. Lewis, 58, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Kayla B. Penfield, 29, Chilhowee, was fined $200 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register motor vehicle.
Jared G. Statler, 49, La Monte, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
William A. Savage, 38, Sweet Springs, was fined $50 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana — prior drug offense.
Joshua D. Self, 23, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Coleman W. Bryan, 37, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
David A. Derks, 77, Kansas City, Missouri, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Makalla S. V. Bentley, 21, Warrensburg, was fined $400 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner.
Reginald L. Meade, 23, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jason M. K. Selig, 20, Centerview, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Associate Court.
Weslee M. Pilkinton, 24, Knob Noster, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) — first offense.
Levi E. Erb, 19, Warrensburg, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexis M. Carey, 19, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Ally L. Hassler, 18, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Justin T. Welch, 27, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of second degree property damage.
Cody A. Campbell, 29, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Tina M. Hyde, 52, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on two class D felony charges of possession of controlled substance.
Nicholas G. B. Wilcox, 25, warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of forgery.
Coby W. Pearson, 21, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Christopher D. McKinzie, 37, Sedalia, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of driving while intoxicated — aggravated.
Joshua L. Turney, 38, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance, a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and an infraction charge of failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.
Bryan E. Stevens Jr., 29, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Timothy R. Bowen, 24, Clinton, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Bowen was sentenced to seven years in the MDC and 30 days in the Johnson County Jail having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. In a separate case, Bowen was sentenced to seven years in the MDC and 30 days in the JCJ having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing. In a separate case, Bowen was sentenced to seven years in the MDC and 30 days in the JCJ having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing. All sentences to run concurrent.
Kristina N. Quick, 22, Creighton, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Evan R. Lanigan, 25, Warrensburg, was sentenced to two days shock in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Michelle R. Sitton, 50, Jefferson City, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of driving while intoxicated — aggravated.
Tyler G. Jeffers, 18, Holden, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Timothy D. Whittmeyer, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Kay L. Clark, 46, Grandview, was fined $296 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court on a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Raymond E. Cramer, 59, Warsaw, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. In a separate case, Cramer was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davante J. Bender, 27, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fasios S. Bernard, 39, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Tyler L. Marcum, 30, Kingsville, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance — first offense and a class B misdemeanor charge of second degree property damage.
Brian A. Cooper, 41, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of passing bad check.
Earl E. Barr, 45, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Christopher L. Hite, 37, Warrensburg, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Paul A. Travis, 47, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Tammy L. Williams, 56, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 12 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Williams was sentenced to five years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. All sentences to run concurrent.
Rodney M. Frike, 52, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more. In a separate case, Frike was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of attempt — stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.
Dustin L. Hart, 29, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Anthony M. Page, 33, Holden, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a probation violation.
David E. Smith, 22, Odessa, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Smith was sentenced to four years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court.
Johnathan P. Dowland, 42, Independence, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Russell L. Young, 48, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 10 days shock in the Johnson County Jail and placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jamane P. Crawford, 21, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of delivery of marijuana.
Stefan C. Western, 27, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 10 days shock in the Johnson County Jail and placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Henry O. Hicks Jr., 66, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing and a class A misdemeanor charge of identity theft/attempt.
Michael W. Chastain, 36, Holden, was continued on probation with a one year extension having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Melissa B. Whitman, 42, Kansas City, Missouri, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated — drug intoxication.
Tyler C. Cramer, 17, Leeton, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense. In a separate case, Cramer was arraigned in Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than 0.2% — second/subsequent offense.
Chance N. Duffman, 24, Knob Noster, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Tristan C. Ervin, 24, Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to 30 days in the Johnson County Jail having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of violation of order of protection for adult.
Travis D. Dempsey, 28, Leeton, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class E felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000.
Christopher R. G. Hughes, 43, Independence, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class E felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000.
Corbin C. Deterding, 21, Kingsville, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a class E felony charge of unlawful use of weapon — possess weapon and felony controlled substance.
