Salvador A. Gonzalez, 26, Kansas City, Missouri, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
Kenneth E. Collins Jr., 35, Osceola, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on a class B felony charge of financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person, a class C felony charge of stealing — $25,000 or more and a class E felony charge of unlawful merchandise practice misrepresentation/unfair practice in connection with sale and/or advancement for soliciting funds for charity.
Augustine Batres III, 40, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Felicia R. Williams, 28, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of leaving scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000.
Kathryn E. Akers, 30, Gladstone, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Michael J. Boes, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of driving while intoxicated — aggravated and a class E felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Richard P. Siebenmorgen, 54, Sunrise Beach, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Austin B. Vantine, 24, Bates City, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Maurkell A. Burnley, 23, Jefferson City, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Montel D. Robinson, 24, Warrensburg, was fined $500 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner.
Taylor M. Steele, 23, Warrensburg, was fined $30.50 having pleaded guilty to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Peyton T. Buchanan, 22, Sedalia, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Tyler J. Straisinger, 26, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of violation of order of protection for adult.
Tyson J. Battles, 37, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of violation of order of protection for adult.
Dustin R. Hoag, 30, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register motor vehicle and and a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Shankell L. Chappel, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Christopher L. Boozer, 36, Warrensburg, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Boozer was sentenced to four years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. All sentences to run concurrent.
Jacob C. Pressly, 29, Warrensburg, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Boozer was sentenced to seven years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. All sentences to run concurrent.
Clayton A. Briggs, 52, Warrensburg, was sentenced to three days shock in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class E felony charge of unlawful use of weapon — exhibiting, a class E felony charge of unlawful use of weapon — while intoxicated — loaded weapon and a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree domestic assault — first or second offense.
Charles L. Williams, 39, Concordia, was sentenced to 120 days in the Johnson County Jail having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Tiffany L. Lawrence, 46, Independence, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class C felony charge possession of controlled substance.
Donald L. Sharp, 51, Warrensburg, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Paul A. Travis, 47, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Matthew C. Mitchell, 33, Knob Noster, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Joshua L. Cox, 31, Windsor, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jennifer L. Shuey, 38, Warrensburg, was fined $150 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register motor vehicle.
Brian M. McCord, 22, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on two class B misdemeanor charges of abuse/neglect of child — serious emotional/physical injury — no sexual contact.
Robbie E. McCarter, 50, Warrensburg, was sentenced to two days shock in Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Jerry L. Ford, 29, Knob Noster, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of non-support.
Vincent L. Cooper, 51, Windsor, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second or third offense. In a separate case, Cooper was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of tampering with physical evidence and a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense.
