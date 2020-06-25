John T. Collins, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
David S. Masterson, 31, Holden, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court. In a separate case, Masterson was sentenced to four years in the MDC having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court. All sentences to run concurrent.
Brandi N. Richard, 34, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
William H. Edwards IV, 42, Independence, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Johnson County Circuit Court on two class E felony charges of driving while revoked/suspended and two class D misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property.
