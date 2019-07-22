Dwayne S. Boyett, 57, Holden, was placed on five years probation in Johnson County Circuit Court having pleaded guilty to a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance.
Dallas C. Perkins, 31, Kingsville, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor of driving while revoked.
Stephanie M. Rebman, 35, Kingsville, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor of possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a class D misdemeanor of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.
Vincent L. Cooper, 50, 782 S.W. Highway 13, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Cheryl Santanen, 59, Clinton, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class E felony of passing a bad check.
Carlos Hernandez, 27, 183 S. E. State Route 13, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class E felony of third degree domestic assault.
Leslie S. McMullin, 45, Holden, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class D felony of stealing $750 or more.
Tammy L. Williams, 55, 352 S. W. 101 Road, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class B felony of trafficking drugs or attempt.
Babylee R. Collins, 26, 623 Grover St., waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class D felony of second degree assault.
Nathan L. Collins, 55, 130 N. Water St., waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class E felony of fourth degree stealing or subsequent stealing offense within 10 years.
Michael J. Bills, 55, Kidder, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance.
Hanna L. Carlyle, 24, Oakland, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance and two years probation having pleaded guilty to a charge of class A misdemeanor of resisting/interfering with arrest. Both counts are to run concurrent.
Samantha J. Dailey, 22, Independence, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor of possession of marijuana.
Ashton N. Case, 25, Wheatland, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance.
Jakob L. Rohn, 19, 601 W. Clark St., was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance. In another case, Rohn was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance.
