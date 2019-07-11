Kenneth A. Williams, 51, Windsor, was found to have violated probation in Circuit Court and was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on four counts of class C felony of endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk. In another case, Williams was found to have violated probation and was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a class D felony of resisting arrest/creating a substantial risk or serious injury or death of any person. All sentences are to be served concurrent.
James K Gregory Jr., 23, McGoodwin, having admitted to violating probation in Circuit Court was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance.
Robert E. Ray, 50, 910 Coventry Court, was placed on five years probation in Circuit Court having pleaded guilty to a class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon.
Jacob Pressly, 29, 302 S. Warren St., was placed on five years probation in Circuit Court having pleaded guilty to a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance.
Hans Goeth, 40, Sedalia, was placed on five years probation in Circuit Court having pleaded guilty to a class C felony of forgery.
Frank Ring, 23, Pleasant Hill, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class C felony of stealing $25,000 or more and two class D felonies of stealing $750 or more.
