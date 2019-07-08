Richard R. Rhea, 36, of 115 N.E. County Road E, was found to have violated probation in Johnson County Circuit Court and was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with credit for time served on a class C felony of forgery and a class C felony of possession of a controlled substance. In another case, Rhea was found to have violated probation and was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with credit for time served on a class D felony of stealing. In another case, Rhea was found to have violated probation and was sentenced to eight years on the Missouri Department of corrections with credit for time served on a class D felony of stealing. All sentences are to be served concurrent.
Gary J. Mauer, 40, of Jonesburg, was found to have violated probation in Circuit Court and was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with credit for time served on a class C felony of receiving stolen property.
