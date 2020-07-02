Michael A. Swan, 22, Grain Valley, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bonnie D. Klein, 47, Sedalia, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense.
Toni M. Emery, 32, Chilhowee, was fined $200 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree assault.
James L. Michael, 45, Kingsville, was fined $179.50 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of misusing 911.
James R. Webb, 29, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense.
Levi J. Bewley, 30, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense.
Phillip M. Jenkins, 34, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class B felony charge of first degree burglary and a class B misdemeanor charge of second degree property damage.
