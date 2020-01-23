Julius R. Fewell, 41, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance. In a separate case, Fewell was arraigned in Circuit Court on two class A misdemeanor charges of violation of order of protection for adult.
Jeremy S. Calhoun, 44, Blue Springs, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica L. Dunlap, 26, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Circuit Court.Lawanna D. Cleveland, 31, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on two class D felony charges of first degree endangering welfare of child creating substantial risk — first offense — no sexual contact; a class D felony charge of abuse/neglect of child — no sexual contact; a class D felony charge of second degree domestic assault; a class D felony charge of delivery or possession of controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription; and a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting.
Annamarie K. Ray, 20, Warrensburg, was fined $300 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
William A. Savage, 38, Sweet Springs, was fined $50 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Barry D. Simmons, 31, Sedalia, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Christopher T. Lee, 34, Knob Noster, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support.
Bryan E. Stevens, 53, Warrensburg, was continued on probation with a one year extension having admitted to a probation violation in Associate Court.
Andrew L. Cole, 32, Clinton, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing.
Randall L. Winter, 54, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing.
Jacob A. Payne, 23, Lone Jack, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense.
Damian J. Ross, 25, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Mark A. Thaller, 53, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 10 days shock in JCJ and placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated — prior.
Sarah E. Calvin, 23, Lee’s Summit, was fined $200 having pleaded guilty to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Shyanne N. Meyer, 23, Sedalia, was sentenced to 30 days in JCJ having pleaded guilty to a class E felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
Timothy B. Baker, 34, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of first degree trespass.
Danny R. Mullins, 66, Lone Jack, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of second degree sexual abuse.
Regena D. Jankura, 33, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation in three separate cases.
Julie M. Ledford, 37, Polo, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation in two separate cases.
