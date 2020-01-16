Tony D. Wickam, 22, Holden, was sentenced to three years in Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
Kevin R. Payne, 28, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class B felony charge of first degree burglary.
Bennett F. Adkisson, 31, Independence, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to tampering with physical evidence.
Janice E. Cook, 37, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jazzmyn J. Clark, 19, Sedalia, was sentenced to six days shock in Johnson County Jail and placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing.
Davis Munoz II, 28, Knob Noster, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court.
Sheena R. Dowland, 35, Peculiar, was sentenced to two days shock in Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of forgery. Dowland was also placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor charge of second degree tampering with a motor vehicle. All charges to run consecutive.
Matthew J. Orwick, 32, Blue Springs, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent; a class A misdemeanor charge of second/third offense driving while revoked/suspended; and a class C misdemeanor charge of failure to drive on the right side of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width.
Michael J. Butner, 42, De Witt, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of forgery and a class A misdemeanor charge of identity theft or attempt.
Terry S. Hiatt, 48, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of making false report.
