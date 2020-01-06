Brian E. Swick, 57, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on three class D felony charges of second degree domestic assault and a class D felony charge of tampering/attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.
Anthoni W. Stewart, 29, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of second degree domestic assault.
James C. Bryant, 36, Holden, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a class D felony charge of delivery/possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription.
Shelby M. Dines, 19, Warsaw, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to two class D felony charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Deana L. Davis, 51, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 30 days shock in JCJ and placed on five years probation with credit for time served having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class E felony charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent.
Amanda L. Knifong, 33, Leeton, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Martha J. Cox, 53, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class C felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance, a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon — possessing weapon and felony controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Kevin R. Wayne, 28, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class B felony charge of first degree burglary.
Martez D. L. Barnum, 25, Warrensburg, was placed on one year probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Meaghan R. O’Neal, 20, St. Charles, was fined $250 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Jerry W. Banks, 38, Lawrence, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua M. Bradley, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on an unclassified felony charge of armed criminal action; a class A felony charge of first degree assault/attempt — serious physical injury or special victim; a class A felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon — shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building — death or injury; a class D felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm; and two class D felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk — first degree — first offense — no sexual conduct.
Sara V. R. Grotzinger, 23, Warrensburg, was fined $296 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register motor vehicle.
Roger D. Iman, 64, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree domestic assault — first/second offense.
Jason L. Bost, 46, Blue Springs, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense.
Daryn-Lee M. Weiss, 28, Neosho, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of second degree property damage.
Arthur E. Doyle, 22, Sedalia, was fined $50 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Fasios S. Bernard, 39, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Preston D. Silvey, 20, Versailles, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor — first offense and a class C misdemeanor charge of exceeded posted speed limit.
Evan D. Irwin, 18, Chilhowee, was fined $500 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Bobby G. Packham, 50, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court.
Terryawn T. Nealy, 27, St. Louis, was continued on probation with a one year extension having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court.
Keri A. Snyder, 27, Boonville, was continued on probation with a one year extension having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court.
Kaleb T. Krumroy, 28, Sedalia, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court.
Heather M. Young, 34, Kingsville, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court.
Julius R. Fewell, 41, Kingsville, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Brenden L. Delaney, 33, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court.
William F. Dwyer, 23, Lee’s Summit, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Caleb E. Meisberger, 30, Odessa, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of stealing.
Richard L. V. Hunt, 35, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Deantae D. Clemons, 23, Sedalia, was sentenced to 10 days shock in Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — physically take. Clemons was also sentenced to 10 days shock in JCJ and placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree assault.
Tony D. Wickam, 22, Holden, was sentenced to three years in Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
Kevin R. Payne, 28, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class B felony charge of first degree burglary.
Bennett F. Adkisson, 31, Independence, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to tampering with physical evidence.
Janice E. Cook, 37, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
