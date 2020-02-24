Nicole J. King, 27, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted in Johnson County Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Carlos Hernandez, 28, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of third degree domestic assault.
Joshua K. Ploof, 29, Warrensburg, was fined $500 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of operating motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
Jeremiah S. Luetjen, 39, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Travis C. Bentley, 38, Knob Noster, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Ricky W. Armstrong, 52, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
James S. Harrison, 61, Pleasant Hill, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Marissa A. Mullen, 38, Leeton, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense. In a separate case, Mullen was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D felony charge of second degree burglary.
Steven W. Cordell, 50, Odessa, was fined $25 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Clay L. Burnett, 22, Butler, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Donald A. Legleiter, 31, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of first degree tampering with motor vehicle and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gavin D. Syring, 22, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class A felony charge of first degree assault or attempt — serious physical injury or special victim, a class A felony charge of first degree robbery, a class B felony charge of first degree burglary and an unclassified felony charge of armed criminal action.
Devin T. Leavy, 26, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
James O. Shaw, 36, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 10 days in the Johnson County Jail having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense.
Robert L. Williams, 50, Centerview, was fined $50 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance — first offense.
Jonathan N. Goodwin Sr., 37, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on two class D felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and a class C felony charge of delivery of controlled substance.
Deantae D. Clemons, 24, Sedalia, was sentenced to 10 days shock in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — physically take and a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree assault.
