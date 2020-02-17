Julie M. Ledford, 37, Polo, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a probation violation in two separate cases.
Kayla E. Boucher, 19, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Matthew W. Parsons, 34, Holden, was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to an unclassified felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Joseph W. Burton, 42, Warrensburg, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted in Johnson County Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Dale A. Conger II, 23, Leeton, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted in Johnson County Circuit Court to a probation violation.
David S. Masterson, 31, Holden, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted in Johnson County Circuit Court to a probation violation in two separate cases.
Anthony S. Myers, 39, Independence, was continued on probation having admitted in Johnson County Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Nicholas H. Dunn, 30, Chilhowee, was continued on probation having admitted in Johnson County Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Richard G. Conner Jr., 40, Centerville, Kansas, was sentenced to 30 days shock in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent.
Patricia A. Bennett, 50, Cole Camp, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
