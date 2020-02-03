Lawanna D. Cleveland, 31, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on two class D felony charges of first degree endangering welfare of child creating substantial risk — first offense — no sexual contact; a class D felony charge of abuse/neglect of child — no sexual contact; a class D felony charge of second degree domestic assault; a class D felony charge of delivery or possession of controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription; and a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting.
Christopher T. Lee, 34, Knob Noster, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support.
Bryan E. Stevens, 53, Warrensburg, was continued on probation with a one year extension having admitted to a probation violation in Associate Court.
Andrew L. Cole, 32, Clinton, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing.
Randall L. Winter, 54, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing.
Jacob A. Payne, 23, Lone Jack, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense.
Damian J. Ross, 25, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Mark A. Thaller, 53, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 10 days shock in JCJ and placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated — prior.
Sarah E. Calvin, 23, Lee’s Summit, was fined $200 having pleaded guilty to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Shyanne N. Meyer, 23, Sedalia, was sentenced to 30 days in JCJ having pleaded guilty to a class E felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
Timothy B. Baker, 34, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of first degree trespass.
Danny R. Mullins, 66, Lone Jack, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of second degree sexual abuse.
Regena D. Jankura, 33, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation in three separate cases.
Julie M. Ledford, 37, Polo, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation in two separate cases.
Kayla E. Boucher, 19, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Matthew W. Parsons, 34, Holden, was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to an unclassified felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Joseph W. Burton, 42, Warrensburg, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted in Johnson County Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Dale A. Conger II, 23, Leeton, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted in Johnson County Circuit Court to a probation violation.
David S. Masterson, 31, Holden, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted in Johnson County Circuit Court to a probation violation in two separate cases.
Anthony S. Myers, 39, Independence, was continued on probation having admitted in Johnson County Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Nicholas H. Dunn, 30, Chilhowee, was continued on probation having admitted in Johnson County Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Richard G. Conner Jr., 40, Centerville, Kansas, was sentenced to 30 days shock in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of driving while intoxicated - persistent.
Patricia A. Bennett, 50, Cole Camp, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Nicole J. King, 27, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted in Johnson County Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Carlos Hernandez, 28, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of third degree domestic assault.
Joshua K. Ploof, 29, Warrensburg, was fined $500 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of operating motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
Jeremiah S. Luetjen, 39, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Travis C. Bentley, 38, Knob Noster, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Ricky W. Armstrong, 52, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended - first offense.
James S. Harrison, 61, Pleasant Hill, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended - first offense.
Marissa A. Mullen, 38, Leeton, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended - first offense. In a separate case, Mullen was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class class D felony charge of second degree burglary.
Steven W. Cordell, 50, Odessa, was fined $25 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended - first offense.
Clay L. Burnett, 22, Butler, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Donald A. Legleiter, 31, Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of first degree tampering with motor vehicle and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gavin D. Syring, 22, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class A felony charge of first degree assault or attempt - serious physical injury or special victim, a class A felony charge of first degree robbery, a class B felony charge of first degree burglary and an unclassified felony charge of armed criminal action.
Devin T. Leavy, 26, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended - first offense.
James O. Shaw, 36, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 10 days in the Johnson County Jail having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia - prior drug offense.
Robert L. Williams, 50, Centerview, was fined $50 having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance - first offense.
Jonathan N. Goodwin Sr., 37, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on two class D felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and a class C felony charge of delivery of controlled substance.
Deantae D. Clemons, 24, Sedalia, was sentenced to 10 days shock in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing - physically take and a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree assault.
Calvin T. Stafford, 25, Walsh, Colorado, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class D felony charge of second degree assault, a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree assault and a class E felony charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.