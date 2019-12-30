Brandon L. Nunez, 24, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree domestic assault — first/second offense.
Joseph P. Boney, 28, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of non-support.
Oscar D. Padilla, 21, Sedalia, was fined $50 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Heath E. Burger, 39, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on two class A misdemeanor charges of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael J. Leavy, 27, Warrensburg, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of third degree assault.
Jeremy D. Herald, 41, Cassville, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Johnathan P. Dowland, 41, Independence, was continued on probation having admitted in Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Brandon C. Leavy, 28, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted in Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Tony L. Everts, 39, Warrensburg, was sentenced to seven years in the MDC having admitted in Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Ashley L. Wisenhunt, 33, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of perjury in application for public assistance.
Vincent L. Cooper, 51, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Cheryl Santanen, 60, Clinton, was placed on five years probation having pleading guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of passing a bad check.
Eric W. Rogers, 31, Holden, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Mark A. Barnard, 51, La Tour, was sentenced to seven years in the MDC having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense and a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. All charges to run concurrent.
Deana L. Davis, 51, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 30 days in Johnson County Jail having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree assault.
Kristina N. Quick, 22, Creighton, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Deborah J. Nielsen, 61, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Jamie N. Phillips, 33, Lee’s Summit, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Richard G. Conner, 40, Centerville, Kansas, was sentenced to 30 days in JCJ having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent.
John A. Trout, 42, Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to three years in Missouri Department of Corrections, to run concurrent with current sentence, having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Jamane P. Crawford, 21, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle E. Slocum, 39, Centerview, was sentenced to two days shock in JCJ and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Evan R. Lanigan, 24, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Tara L. Dunbar, 45, Centerview, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class A felony charge of first degree assault or attempt — serious physical injury or special victim.
Erica D. Plets, 29, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Kim L. Danielson, 64, Chilhowee, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Phillip Q. Starks, 30, Centralia, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Tricia D. Gustin, 43, Pleasant Hill, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense and an infraction charge of displaying/possessing motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.
Gregorio V. Burch, 28, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Ashleigh M. Van Der Werff, 25, Warrensburg, was fined $250 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense.
Matthew B. Mathis, 22, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Levi E. Erb, 19, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.
Olivia N. Alfred, 31, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of identity theft/attempt — first offense and a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
James O. Shaw, 36, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Darric E. Sharpley, 25, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Blake M. Wedge, 26, Warrensburg, was sentenced to two days shock in JCJ and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to 11 class E felony charges of knowingly burning or exploding.
Benjamin A. Labus, 50, Sedalia, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Rebekah L. Evans, 28, Warrensburg, was sentenced to six months shock in JCJ and placed on 5 years probation with credit for time served having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of third degree domestic assault and a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting.
Andrew M. Smith, 35, Centerview, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of forgery.
Robert L. Caldwell, 25, Warrensburg, was fined $450 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class C misdemeanor charge of littering — first offense and a class B misdemeanor charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.
