Alexis M. Carey, 19, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Zerrick D. Rawlins, 25, Knob Noster, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated — prior; a class A misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; and a class D misdemeanor charge of owning a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense.
Kevin A. Smith, 36, Holden, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Jacob R. Stagl, 35, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation and sentenced to three days shock in Johnson County Jail having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of second degree burglary, a class D felony charge of second degree domestic assault, a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting and a class E felony charge of first degree stalking — first offense.
Anthony M. Messina, 23, Warrensburg, was continued on probation with a one year extension having admitted to a probation violation in Circuit Court.
Adam J. Eicholz, 33, Blue Springs, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent.
Babylee R. Collins, 27, Warrensburg, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of second degree assault.
Lisa R. Griffith, 55, Windsor, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Kenneth W. Cunningham, 51, Topeka, Kansas, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of forgery.
Cheryl L. Wilson, 47, Kingsville, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Dennis A. Kumm, 19, Sedalia, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000, a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a class D misdemeanor charge of owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) — first offense, a class A misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident and an infraction of displayed displayed/possessed motor vehicle plates of another person.
Melvin A. Jones, 44, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Victor A. Key, 52, Chilhowee, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class E felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Jesse R. James, 32, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — second/third offense.
Sabrina A. Rumker, 31, Excelsior Springs, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
David J. Campbell, 32, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Jason S. Carrender, 34, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Frank J. Mangiaracina, 32, Kingsville, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Philip A. Niblock, 60, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
Kiara R. Willis, 18, Sedalia, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing.
Tanner R. Propst, 27, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class A felony charge of first degree assault/attempt — serious physical injury or special victim, a class A felony charge of first degree robbery, a class B felony charge of first degree burglary and an unclassified felony charge of armed criminal action.
Steadman D. Moore, 27, Sedalia, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and an unclassified misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked/suspended — first offense.
Israel P. Palma, 28, Kennett, was sentenced to six months in the Johnson County Jail having admitted to a probation violation in Associate Court.
James D. Cento, 64, Warrensburg, was fined $100 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property.
Brandon L. Nunez, 24, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree domestic assault — first/second offense.
Joseph P. Boney, 28, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of non-support.
Oscar D. Padilla, 21, Sedalia, was fined $50 having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Heath E. Burger, 39, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Associate Court on two class A misdemeanor charges of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael J. Leavy, 27, Warrensburg, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of third degree assault.
Jeremy D. Herald, 41, Cassville, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Johnathan P. Dowland, 41, Independence, was continued on probation having admitted in Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Brandon C. Leavy, 28, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having admitted in Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Tony L. Everts, 39, Warrensburg, was sentenced to seven years in the MDC having admitted in Circuit Court to a probation violation.
Ashley L. Wisenhunt, 33, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of perjury in application for public assistance.
Vincent L. Cooper, 51, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation.
Cheryl Santanen, 60, Clinton, was placed on five years probation having pleading guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of passing a bad check.
Eric W. Rogers, 31, Holden, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — $750 or more.
Mark A. Barnard, 51, Latour, was sentenced to seven years in the MDC having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense and a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. All charges to run concurrent.
