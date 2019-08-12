Joshua D. Brooks, 39, Chilhowee, having admitted to violating probation in Johnson County Circuit Court, was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with credit for time served on a class D felony second degree assault charge. In another case, Brooks, having admitted to violating probation, was sentenced to 10 years with credit for time served in the MDC on a class C felony unlawful possession of a firearm charge. Both counts are to run concurrent.
James K. Gregory Jr., 23, Warrensburg, having admitted to violating probation in Circuit Court, was sentenced to five years in the MDC on a class C felony delivery of a controlled substance charge.
Ian R. Adams, 23, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing in Johnson County Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class E felony resisting arrest, detection, stop by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death charge. In another case, Adams waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court on a class C felony delivery of a controlled substance and class a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
Darreon T. Gordon, 20, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class C felony delivery of a controlled substance charges.
Stephen L. Ross, 43, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on two class C felony delivery of a controlled substance charges and a class D misdemeanor driving while revoked/suspended.
Eric W. Rogers, 31, Holden, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class D felony stealing $750 or more charge.
Ronald E. McMannama, 60, Warrensburg, having pleaded guilty in Associate Court, was sentenced to pay a fine, court costs and lab fees on a class A misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
John James, 39, Pleasant Hill, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class E felony driving while revoked charge.
Babylee R. Collins, 27, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class D felony second degree assault charges.
Victoria L. Williams, 36, Kansas City, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class E felony driving while suspended charge.
Hense Todd Jr., 23, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class C felony delivery of a controlled substance charge.
Danial E. Vanartsdalen, 37, Kansas City, having pleaded guilty in Associate Court, was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a class E felony of resisting arrest — creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person and a class E felony of driving while revoked/suspended charges. Both counts are to run concurrent.
Tyler E. Castlebury, 29, Holden, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court and later arraigned on a class E felony unlawful use of a weapon, class D felony tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution, class A misdemeanor domestic assault and class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child charges.
Travis M. Gutridge, 38, Warrensburg, having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court, was placed on five years probation and 10 days in the MDC on a class D felony possession of a controlled substance charge.
Jason W. Williams, 34, Oak Grove, having pleaded guilty in Associate Court, was placed on five years probation on a class E felony driving while revoked/suspended charge.
Hector J. Acevedo, 41, Warrensburg, having pleaded guilty in Associate Court, was sentenced to three years in the MDC on a class D felony charge of forgery.
Lawrence E. Read, 57, Holden, having pleaded guilty in Associate Court, was placed on five years probation on a class C felony charge of manufacture of a controlled substance.
Joel R. Parsons, 38, Warrensburg, having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court, was sentenced to four years in the MDC on a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon and a class E felony charge of resisting arrested for a felony.
Jacquelyn J. Totten, 26, Grand Forks, having pleaded guilty in Associate Court, was placed on two years probation on a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing.
Timothy L. Temple, 30, Columbia, having pleaded guilty in Associate Court, was placed on five years probation on a class D felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle.
Richard D. Beck, 50, Warsaw, having pleaded guilty in Associate Court, was placed on five years probation on a class D felony charge of stealing.
