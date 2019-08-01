Coley G. Waters, 49, Centerview, was placed on five years probation in Johnson County Circuit Court having pleaded guilty to a class D felony of driving while intoxicated — serious physical injury and five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class E felony of leaving the scene of an accident — physical injury. Both counts are to run concurrent.
Jacob N. Lehn, 20, Warrensburg, having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a class B felony of robbery, eight years on a class D felony of Burglary, three years on a unclassified felony of armed criminal action and eight years on a class D felony of second degree assault. All counts are to run concurrent.
Johnathan M. Burge, 29, Kansas City, was placed on five years probation in Circuit Court having pleaded guilty to a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance and 30 days probation having pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua D. Brooks, 39, Chilhowee, having admitted to violating probation in Circuit Court, was sentenced to 10 years in the MDC with credit for time served on a class D felony of second degree assault. In another case, Brooks, having admitted to violating probation, was sentenced to 10 years with credit for time served in the MDC on a class C felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Both counts are to run concurrent.
James K. Gregory Jr., 23, Warrensburg, having admitted to violating probation in Circuit Court, was sentenced to five years in the MDC on a class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance.
Ian R. Adams, 23, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing in Johnson County Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court on a class E felony of resisting arrest, detection, stop by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. In another case, Adams waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court on a class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance and a class a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darreon T. Gordon, 20, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court on a class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance.
Stephen L. Ross, 43, Warrensburg, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court on two class C felonies of delivery of a controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor of driving while revoked/suspended.
