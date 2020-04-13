Jenna S. Jackson, 28, Lexington, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Brian K. Davis, 46, Holden, was sentenced to 30 days in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class C felony charge of second degree burglary, a class C felony charge of first degree tampering with motor vehicle and a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing (value of property or services is less than $500).
Russell E. Hill, 43, Holden, was arraigned on a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Jeremy L. Bullard, 45, Knob Noster, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
Robbie E. McCarter, 50, Warrensburg, was sentenced to two days in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of controlled substance.
Corbin T. Garry, 24, Warrensburg, was sentenced to six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class B felony charge of driving while intoxicated — death of another, not a passenger.
Dennis L. Nelson, 43, Republic, was continued on probation having admitted to a probation violation in Johnson County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.