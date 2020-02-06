Missouri has used a Presidential Preference Primary since legislation was passed in 1998 to allocate its delegates to the Democratic National Convention.
The results of the March 10 Presidential Preference Primary are binding and have national ramifications.
Questions on how elections are run should be referred to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
We urge Secretary Ashcroft to ensure all county election authorities are properly trained, that polling locations are well advertised, and that we, as a state, do more to increase participation in our Democratic process by eliminating onerous identification and absentee voting requirements.
We expect great turnout on March 10 and ask that the secretary of state, the legislature and county election authorities do all that is in their power to ensure fair and accurate results are produced in a timely manner.
Missouri Democratic Party
