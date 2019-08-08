MATTHEWS
Riley and Brooke Matthews, Warrensburg, are the parents of a daughter born at 7:54 a.m. July 18 at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Everleigh Rayne Matthews, weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Craig and Karen Bowland, Warrensburg.
Paternal grandparents are Dean and Angela Matthews, Holden, and Shanda Matthews, Warrensburg.
Paternal great-grandparents are Lee and Sauna Rucker, Warrensburg.
