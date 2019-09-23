McNUTT
Lauren and Bustin McNutt are the parents of a son born at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 5, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Maverick Wyatt McNutt, weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Caroline and David Moncrief, Stuttgart, Arkansas.
Paternal grandparents are Rob and Zina McNutt, Warrensburg.
Paternal great-grandparents are Tom and Juanita McNutt, Conroe, Texas.
SMITH
Jeff and Kimberly Smith, Lexington, are parents of a son born at 7:28 a.m. Sept. 3, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Drake Michael Smith, weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Mike and Janice Henke, Holden.
Paternal grandparents are Ernie and Ginger Smith, Holden.
Maternal great-grandparents are Bruce and Donna Inglis, Huntsville, and Jean Henke, Salisbury.
