HAMMOND
Cody and Nicole Hammond, Knob Noster, are the parents of a daughter born at 5:18 p.m. Aug. 28, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Everly Mae Hammond, weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Trent and Holly Sapp, Knob Noster.
Paternal grandparents are Susan Hammond, Sedalia, and Charles Hammond (deceased).
Maternal great-grandparents are Lois Ott, Warrensburg, and Norman and Judy Sapp, Montrose.
Paternal great-grandparents are Charles and Dorothy Garrett, Sedalia.
WATERS
Drew and Katie Waters, Johnson County, are the parents of a daughter born at 3:24 a.m. Aug. 26, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby was named Winnie Kristine Waters.
Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Kristine Jenkins, Eugene, Oregon, and Dough and Sheryl Beasley, Eugene, Oregon.
Paternal grandparents are Scott and Kathy Waters, Emporia, Kansas.
Maternal great-grandparents are Ken and Ann Price, Eugene, Oregon, and David and Lois Beasley, British Columbia.
