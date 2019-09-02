BROWN
David Brown and Jacy, Warrensburg, are parents of a daughter born at 10:06 a.m. Aug. 24, 2019, in Warrensburg.
The baby, named Octavia Rose Brown, weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
FREDRICKSON
Travis and Michelle Fredrickson, Sedalia, are parents of a son born at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby is named Michael James Fredrickson.
Maternal grandparents are Sharon Everett, Tallulah, Louisiana, and John Erwin, Clinton.
Paternal grandparent is Trish Stolle, Warsaw.
Maternal great-grandparents are Edna and Benny Pruett, Deepwater.
Paternal great-grandparent is Shirley Kephart.
PTOMEY
Skyler Ptomey and Zaida Pattison, Warrensburg, are parents of a son born at 5:27 a.m. Aug. 9, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
The baby, named Zyler James Ptomey, weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Maternal grandparent is Chelsea Legaux, Wasilla, Alaska.
Paternal grandparents are Misty and Kenneth Ptomey, Smithton.
Maternal great-grandparents are Vickie Odden and Steve Pattison, both of Anchorage, Alaska.
Paternal great-grandparent is Laronda Selecman, Sedalia.
